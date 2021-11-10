RTA Malakand issues inter-cities fare for public transport

In the wake of increase in petroleum prices, the Regional Transport Authority (RTA) Malakand Division Wednesday issued new fares for public transport between inter-cities

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2021 ) :In the wake of increase in petroleum prices, the Regional Transport Authority (RTA) Malakand Division Wednesday issued new fares for public transport between inter-cities.

According to the new fare list, the fare of flying coach would be Rs 277 from Mingora to Peshawar, Rs 172 for Mardan, Rs 124 for Pir Baba, Rs 105 for Alpuri, Rs 166 for Besham, Rs 140 for Timergara, Rs 113 for Sakhakot and Rs 108 for Dargai.

The RTA directed local transport to get only 50 percent of the fare from senior citizen above 60 years of age, disabled persons and students of seminaries, schools and colleges.