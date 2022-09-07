UrduPoint.com

RTA Notifies New Fare List Of Urban And Local Public Transport For Tehsil Havelian

Faizan Hashmi Published September 07, 2022 | 06:50 PM

The district administration after detailed deliberations with the Secretary Regional Transport Authority (RTA), Traffic Police and chairmen of Village Councils of Tehsil Havelian on Wednesday issued new public transport fare list

HAVELIAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2022 ) :The district administration after detailed deliberations with the Secretary Regional Transport Authority (RTA), Traffic Police and chairmen of Village Councils of Tehsil Havelian on Wednesday issued new public transport fare list. This was decided in a meeting regarding the fixation of fare for urban local routes of Tehsil Havelian. After consultation with all stakeholders regarding the provision of facilities to the citizens, District Administration Abbottabad issued a new fare list.

According to the notification issued by the RTA, new fare from Havelian to Hajia Gali 50, Chamnakka 60, Stora via Jabri 150, Mairabala 150, Malah 40, Bandi Attai 30 and 20, Bodla 100, Mako Paien 170, Malkan 40, Satora 180, Chamba 20, Maira Pani 20, Hirlan 150, Nara 150, Kalo Maira 40, Takia Shakhan 30, Balula 50, Mujahath 30, Kaseel 30, Phulawali 20, Banda Qazian 30, Takiya Kokal Barseen 40, Gajjal 80 and Jandaka 80,Similarly, urban transport fares from Jabri to Stora would be 70, Jabri to Massah 60, Pani stop to Jandakkah 80, Kokhar Maira to Jandakah 80.

The district administration also directed citizens to register their complaints regarding urban and local routes fares at District Control Room landline phone number 09929310553, Office RTA Abbottabad 09929310004 so that legal action can be taken against the violating drivers.

