RTA Quetta Division urges transporters to follow traffic rule

(@FahadShabbir)

Regional Transport Authority (RTA) Quetta Division Miran Baloch on Thursday chaired a meeting regarding illegal rickshaws, setting of extra seats in minibusses, wagons, and entry of large freight vehicles in the city to improve traffic system in the City

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2020 ) :Regional Transport Authority (RTA) Quetta Division Miran Baloch on Thursday chaired a meeting regarding illegal rickshaws, setting of extra seats in minibusses, wagons, and entry of large freight vehicles in the city to improve traffic system in the City.

The decisions were made in the meeting that the operation would be taken against illegal rickshaws and setting up extra seats in minibusses and wagons on the long route in the areas while the extra seats will be removed immediately in order to provide facilities to passengers during traveling.

RTA Officer said in this regard, all transporters should cooperate fully with the administrations during saying that all freight vehicles would be stopped at respective check posts including Baleli Check Post, Mian Ghundi Check Post, and Darakhshan Check Post during the day and they would be allowed to enter the City after 10 pm.

He said that action is being taken on a daily basis to improve the traffic system in the city and deal with the problem of traffic jams.

In the last one week, 67 extra seats have been removed from minibusses and wagons and 123 vehicles had been challenged over violation of traffic, he said saying that all the transporters had been directed to ensure flowing of traffic rule in the city and avoiding entering of illegal vehicles.

He said traffic problems would be solved after taking action against fake rickshaws and illegal vehicles in the City.

The meeting also assured Secretary RTA Quetta of full cooperation.