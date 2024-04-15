RTA Recovers 136,000 In Excess Fares, Slaps Rs42,000 Fines On Transporters
Muhammad Irfan Published April 15, 2024 | 08:30 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2024) The Regional Transport Authority (RTA) Hyderabad during checking of vehicles for compliance with the official fares on M9 Motorway recovered Rs548,000 which were charged by transporters in excess fares from passengers.
The Secretary RTA Saleem Memon informed here on Monday that they checked 164 buses and vans during the last 3 days in that regard on the motorway.
According to him, in addition to recovering excess fares the RTA also slapped Rs177,000 fines in total on a number of transporters.
He informed that those public transport vehicles were travelling from Karachi to other parts of the country and vice versa.
The Secretary RTA told that the transporters had been warned that if they continued to violate the government announced fares, the authority would book them in FIRs in addition to impounding their vehicles.
APP/zmb/
Recent Stories
"China Ready to Strengthen Counter-Terrorism Cooperation with Pakistan: Envoy"
Why multi-millionaires should live in the cheap countries?
IMF recommends Pakistan to tax non-essential items including cigarettes
High-level Saudi delegation arrives in Islamabad
Naqvi suspects India’s involvement in Amir Tamba’s murder
Infinix NOTE 40 Series vs. the Competition: Why It Stands Out
Gold price goes up by Rs800 per tola in Pakistan
Balochistan is the future of Pakistan and Gwadar will be an important milestone ..
Fawad demands immediate release of Imran Khan from jail
"Unlock Exceptional Value: The New realme Note 50 with Extended Warranty Now Ava ..
T20Is rankings: Babar Azam nears to surpass Kohli’s record
Finance Minister arrives in US for meetings with IMF, WB
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Shaiikhani for equitable adjustment of income tax within electricity bills4 minutes ago
-
Doctor suspended for sleeping during duty hours at Gurdwara Medical Camp14 minutes ago
-
Independent candidates challenge election results from Islamabad14 minutes ago
-
Emergency flood control room setup at CM Secretariat24 minutes ago
-
DG HDA asks employees to improve service delivery24 minutes ago
-
Police arrest suspected outlaw in injured condition in encounter24 minutes ago
-
NHMP to launch crackdown against vehicles with extra lights24 minutes ago
-
ECP’s code of conduct to be ensured during by-elections: DPO Dera24 minutes ago
-
Punjab govt transfers DG MDA34 minutes ago
-
CM Punjab approves a comprehensive development plan for Murree34 minutes ago
-
Saudi FM arrives on two-day visit34 minutes ago
-
NA session prorogued amid lack of quorum34 minutes ago