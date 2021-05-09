UrduPoint.com
RTA Sahiwal Challans 3,044 PSVs, Impounds 1,636 Over SOPs Violation

Faizan Hashmi 19 hours ago Sun 09th May 2021 | 03:50 PM

RTA Sahiwal challans 3,044 PSVs, impounds 1,636 over SOPs violation

CHICHAWATNI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2021 ) :Regional Transport Authority (RTA) Sahiwal impounded 1,636 vehicles and imposed Rs 4.631 million fine on 3,044 Public Service Vehicles (PSVs) in the district over violations of coronavirus related standard operating procedures (SOPs).

Addressing a press conference here on Sunday, RTA Secretary Wasif Yaseen said that as per government directions, operations were being carried out on daily basis to ensure compliance with the Corona Code of Conduct in public transport.

He said that during the third wave of coronavirus, the authority also issued challan tickets to 50 vehicles and imposed Rs 380,000 fine on 216 transporters during the last one month.

He said that a number of complaints had been lodged by the people with the RTA regarding overcharging, however, the RTA took action and got refunded the overcharged money.

Wasif Yaseen said that crackdown would continue without any discrimination.

More Stories From Pakistan

