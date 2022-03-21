RTA sealed dozen of LPG shops

Taking notice of the filling of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) in substandard cylinders in the public transport vehicles, Regional Transport Authority (RTA) here Monday sealed over a dozen LPG shops in different parts of the city

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2022 ) :Taking notice of the filling of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) in substandard cylinders in the public transport vehicles, Regional Transport Authority (RTA) here Monday sealed over a dozen LPG shops in different parts of the city.

The RTA's Secretary Waheed Ali Panhwar informed that the shops had been sealed in Heerabad, Hala Naka, Baldia, Hatri road and some other areas.

He added that he had also slapped fines on those shops. Panhwar said more stringent action would be taken against such shops which had been flagrantly violating the law.

He also pointed out that the shops selling LPG were operating in densely populated areas which posed a great risk to the human lives.

The officials said those shops were supposed to be located away from the populated areas in the city's outskirts.

He said the RTA would not tolerate the sale of such LPG to the public transport vehicles.