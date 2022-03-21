UrduPoint.com

RTA Sealed Dozen Of LPG Shops

Muhammad Irfan Published March 21, 2022 | 04:26 PM

RTA sealed dozen of LPG shops

Taking notice of the filling of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) in substandard cylinders in the public transport vehicles, Regional Transport Authority (RTA) here Monday sealed over a dozen LPG shops in different parts of the city

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2022 ) :Taking notice of the filling of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) in substandard cylinders in the public transport vehicles, Regional Transport Authority (RTA) here Monday sealed over a dozen LPG shops in different parts of the city.

The RTA's Secretary Waheed Ali Panhwar informed that the shops had been sealed in Heerabad, Hala Naka, Baldia, Hatri road and some other areas.

He added that he had also slapped fines on those shops. Panhwar said more stringent action would be taken against such shops which had been flagrantly violating the law.

He also pointed out that the shops selling LPG were operating in densely populated areas which posed a great risk to the human lives.

The officials said those shops were supposed to be located away from the populated areas in the city's outskirts.

He said the RTA would not tolerate the sale of such LPG to the public transport vehicles.

Related Topics

LPG Vehicles Road RTA Sale Hala Baldia Gas From

Recent Stories

Over one million get free medical treatment under ..

Over one million get free medical treatment under Sehat Card Program: Jhagra

3 minutes ago
 Greek Postal Service Comes Under Malware Cyberatta ..

Greek Postal Service Comes Under Malware Cyberattack

3 minutes ago
 Tunisia train collision injures 95: emergency serv ..

Tunisia train collision injures 95: emergency services

3 minutes ago
 Pakistan's constitution gives right to freedom of ..

Pakistan's constitution gives right to freedom of speech: Gill

13 minutes ago
 Putin Briefed Uzbek Leader on Course of Special Op ..

Putin Briefed Uzbek Leader on Course of Special Operation in Ukraine - Kremlin

13 minutes ago
 Kyiv mayor announces new curfew from late Monday t ..

Kyiv mayor announces new curfew from late Monday to Wednesday morning

34 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>