UrduPoint.com

RTA Secretary Visits Various D-class Bus Stands

Umer Jamshaid Published January 28, 2023 | 04:40 PM

RTA Secretary visits various D-class bus stands

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2023 ) :Regional Transport Authority (RTA) Secretary Muzaffar Hayat Sial visited various D-class bus stands and directed the administration to improve facilities for passengers.

On the instructions of Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Khurram Niazi, RTA Secretary inspected cleanliness, waiting rooms for passengers, transport staff in four D-class Addas established in different areas of the city and reviewed the cleanliness arrangements in washrooms.

He urged the transport owners to ensure facilities in bus stands, otherwise their licenseswould be cancelled.

He also imposed a fine of Rs 40,000 on the owners of buses parked illegally at Kashmir Road.

Related Topics

Fine Road RTA

Recent Stories

Dubai emerges as one of world’s most popular wed ..

Dubai emerges as one of world’s most popular wedding destinations

29 seconds ago
 First-ever UAE Wild Card Championship gets under w ..

First-ever UAE Wild Card Championship gets under way in Dubai

1 hour ago
 Two Indian Air Force aircraft crash in Madhya Prad ..

Two Indian Air Force aircraft crash in Madhya Pradesh

1 hour ago
 Chinese scientists use AI to detect smartphone-ind ..

Chinese scientists use AI to detect smartphone-induced visual impairment in chil ..

1 hour ago
 International Customs Day Forum calls for investin ..

International Customs Day Forum calls for investing in youth and stimulating inn ..

3 hours ago
 ICE&E holds Extension Leadership Development works ..

ICE&E holds Extension Leadership Development workshop at UVAS Ravi Campus

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.