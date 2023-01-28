RTA Secretary visits various D-class bus stands

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2023 ) :Regional Transport Authority (RTA) Secretary Muzaffar Hayat Sial visited various D-class bus stands and directed the administration to improve facilities for passengers.

On the instructions of Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Khurram Niazi, RTA Secretary inspected cleanliness, waiting rooms for passengers, transport staff in four D-class Addas established in different areas of the city and reviewed the cleanliness arrangements in washrooms.

He urged the transport owners to ensure facilities in bus stands, otherwise their licenseswould be cancelled.

He also imposed a fine of Rs 40,000 on the owners of buses parked illegally at Kashmir Road.