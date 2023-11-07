Open Menu

RTA Secy Inspects Passenger Vehicles, Removes Illegal LPG Cylinders

Faizan Hashmi Published November 07, 2023 | 04:00 PM

RTA Secy inspects passenger vehicles, removes illegal LPG cylinders

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2023) Secretary Regional Transport Authority (RTA) Khalid Qayyum and Traffic Incharge Izzat Khan Gandapur along with RTA staff conducted a joint inspection of passenger vehicles on different roads here Tuesday.

During the inspection which was carried out on the directions of the Caretaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government, the inspection team removed illegally installed Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) Cylinders from various Rickshaws.

The inspection team also checked route permits and fitness certificates of the vehicles plying on different routes including Peshawar, Kohat, Bannu and other cities.

The team imposed fine of Rs 6,000 on various vehicles which found in overloading and overcharging the passengers.

The extra fares were collected from the transporters and returned to the passengers by the inspection team.

The RTA Secretary said that the inspection of passenger vehicles on the roads would be enhanced to facilitate the common people.

He warned the transporters to avoid overloading and overcharging. He asked the rickshaw drivers not to install LPG cylinders in their rickshaws as it put human lives in danger.

APP/akt

Related Topics

Peshawar Bannu LPG Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Fine Vehicles RTA Traffic Kohat Gas From Government

Recent Stories

US supports free, fair elections in Pakistan

US supports free, fair elections in Pakistan

27 minutes ago
 Unlocking the Future: The realme C Series to Make ..

Unlocking the Future: The realme C Series to Make a Resounding Comeback in Pakis ..

44 minutes ago
 PML-N, MQM-P to jointly contest upcoming general e ..

PML-N, MQM-P to jointly contest upcoming general elections

1 hour ago
 ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: Afghanistan opt to bat ..

ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: Afghanistan opt to bat first against Australia

2 hours ago
 PITB Introduces Newest e-Earn Co-Working Space in ..

PITB Introduces Newest e-Earn Co-Working Space in Sahiwal

3 hours ago
 Delivering Excellent Player Performances at the PU ..

Delivering Excellent Player Performances at the PUBG Global Championship – the ..

3 hours ago
Muneeba Ali ruled out for second ODI against Bangl ..

Muneeba Ali ruled out for second ODI against Bangladesh

3 hours ago
 UN Chief urges immediate ceasefire in Gaza, calls ..

UN Chief urges immediate ceasefire in Gaza, calls it a “Graveyard for Children ..

3 hours ago
 Court puts off further hearing on Shehbaz’s plea ..

Court puts off further hearing on Shehbaz’s plea in Ashiana reference

4 hours ago
 Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 39 Australia Vs. Afgh ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 39 Australia Vs. Afghanistan, Live Score, History, ..

4 hours ago
 Pakistan Investment Roadshow attracts large number ..

Pakistan Investment Roadshow attracts large number of global businessmen, invest ..

4 hours ago
 Int’l conference on ‘Women in Islam’ commenc ..

Int’l conference on ‘Women in Islam’ commences in Jeddah

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan