RTA Secy inspects passenger vehicles, removes illegal LPG cylinders

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2023) Secretary Regional Transport Authority (RTA) Khalid Qayyum and Traffic Incharge Izzat Khan Gandapur along with RTA staff conducted a joint inspection of passenger vehicles on different roads here Tuesday.

During the inspection which was carried out on the directions of the Caretaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government, the inspection team removed illegally installed Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) Cylinders from various Rickshaws.

The inspection team also checked route permits and fitness certificates of the vehicles plying on different routes including Peshawar, Kohat, Bannu and other cities.

The team imposed fine of Rs 6,000 on various vehicles which found in overloading and overcharging the passengers.

The extra fares were collected from the transporters and returned to the passengers by the inspection team.

The RTA Secretary said that the inspection of passenger vehicles on the roads would be enhanced to facilitate the common people.

He warned the transporters to avoid overloading and overcharging. He asked the rickshaw drivers not to install LPG cylinders in their rickshaws as it put human lives in danger.

APP/akt