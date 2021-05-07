UrduPoint.com
RTA Seeks Cancellation Of Shalimar Bus Service Route

Muhammad Irfan 2 days ago Fri 07th May 2021 | 07:00 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2021 ) :District Regional Transport Authority (RTA) suggested RTA Jhang to cancel route permit of a private bus service to control road mishaps.

In a latter sent by Secretary RTA Khanewal Hina Rehman to District Regional Transport Authority (RTA) Jhang and Punjab Transport Authority here on Friday, Secretary RTA said that untrained drivers, over loading, over speeding and other violations by Shalimar bus service became one of the main reason of road mishaps at Kabirwala-Shorkot road. She mentioned that many people lost their lives and various disabled during road accidents on this route.

As per directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi, cancellation of route permit of Shamilar bus service was being sought.

The bus service was also involved in violations of coronavirus standard operating procedure (SoP).

However, the RTA Khanewal have also sought fitness certificates from the passenger buses using their route through Kabirwala under preventive measures to control road accidents.

