RTA sets fixed fare for local public transporters

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2023) After a comprehensive meeting with key stakeholders, the Regional Transport Authority (RTA) Monday has fixed fares for Suzuki vehicles operating on local routes.

The decision was reached in consultation with Secretary RTA Hazara division Athar Khan, SSP Traffic Arif Javed, Additional Assistant Commissioner Ali Sher Khan Khalil, representatives from the Suzuki Union, municipal officials,

Vice Chairman Hazara Qaumi Mahaz, and journalists.

The fixed fare for Suzuki vehicles on local routes has been established at Rs. 3.5 per kilometer. Secretary RTA emphasized that any deviation from this prescribed fare would not be tolerated, and stringent legal action would be

taken against those found overcharging.

He clarified that while the RTA focuses on determining the fare, the responsibility of enforcement and collection falls

under the purview of the traffic police, district administration officers, and the RTA itself.

The Secretary further underscored that Suzuki vehicles operating without a valid route permit would not be allowed,

and stringent legal measures, including the revocation of registration, would be taken against violators.

The Primary objective is to collectively alleviate public concerns, and measures will be taken to curb the illegal operation of vehicles.

Addressing the issue of unauthorized vehicles, the Secretary stressed the importance of collaborative efforts to address and resolve these challenges. He emphasized that until there is collective collaboration to tackle these issues, a comprehensive resolution cannot be achieved.

SSP Traffic Arif Javed provided insights into the current situation, noting that there are 1,500 registered vehicles operating within the city and 7,000 operating outside the city. This has led to disruptions in urban life and significant traffic issues, posing a particular challenge for traffic police.

To address the situation, SSP Arif Javed highlighted the establishment of a Traffic education Unit, educating 15 to 20 drivers daily on ethics and traffic laws. Additionally, SSP Arif Javed shared that in the past 11 months, penalties have been imposed on 38,000 vehicles for charging excess fares.