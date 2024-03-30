Open Menu

RTA Slaps Fines, Recovers Amount Charged In Excess Fares By Transporters

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 30, 2024 | 07:49 PM

RTA slaps fines, recovers amount charged in excess fares by transporters

The Regional Transport Authority (RTA) here on Saturday imposed fines and returned money to passengers who were charged excess fares by the transports

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2024) The Regional Transport Authority (RTA) here on Saturday imposed fines and returned money to passengers who were charged excess fares by the transports.

The Secretary RTA Saleem Memon informed that during the checking on M-9 Motorway some 104 buses and vans were stopped to ensure that only the government fixed fares were being charged.

According to him, his team recollected 560,000 from transporters and paid the amount back to the passengers.

Another sum of Rs97,500 was slapped under the head of fines of the transporters, Memon added.

The Secretary said the crackdown was being carried out on a daily basis as per the directions of Senior Sindh Minister for Excise and Transportation Sharjeel Inam Memon.

