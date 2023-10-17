RTA starts crackdown against public transporters charging high fares

The Regional Transport Authority (RTA) Hyderabad has claimed to have started a crackdown against public transport vehicles charging higher fares from the passengers travelling from one city to another

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2023) The Regional Transport Authority (RTA) Hyderabad has claimed to have started a crackdown against public transport vehicles charging higher fares from the passengers travelling from one city to another.

During a day-long action on M-9 Motorway, carried out with the cooperation of National Highway and Motorway Police (NH&MP) on Tuesday, the RTA forced the transporters to repay Rs87,000 to the passengers.

The RTA also imposed fines of Rs22,500 on the transporters.

The RTA has asked the public transport vehicles to pass on the benefit of the reduced fuel prices to the passengers.