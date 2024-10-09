RTA Starts Operation Against Illegal Bases In Latiafabd
Muhammad Irfan Published October 09, 2024 | 10:40 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2024) Secretary Road Transport Authority Hyderabad Region Muhammad Saleem Memon carried out a crackdown against seven illegal bases in Latifabad area.
On the instructions of Secretary Transport Asad Zaman and Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Zain ul Aabdin Memon, Secretary RTA Hyderabad Region Saleem Memon along with SO Traffic Latifabad Muzaffar Baig raided on bases of illegal transport mafia and closed the illegal bases.
Salim Memon while talking to the media said that resolving genuine issues of masses was one of the top priorities of the government.
He vowed to continue action against illegal bases which were hampering flow of traffic in city.
