RTA takes action against overcharging amid Eid travel rush

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2025) On the directives of Commissioner Peshawar Division and Chairman of the Regional Transport Authority (RTA), Riaz Khan Mahsud, authorities have launched a crackdown against overcharging passengers ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr.

The RTA Peshawar and the Provincial Transport Authority (PTA) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, along with the district administration, are actively monitoring transport terminals to ensure compliance with the official fare rates.

As people travel from Peshawar to celebrate Eid with their families, transport staff are deployed at bus terminals to oversee the availability of vehicles and enforce the government-mandated fare list.

Under the supervision of Secretary RTA Peshawar, Abrar Ahmad Wazir, teams are stationed at all major bus stands, including General Bus Stands on GT Road, Kohat Road, Charsadda Road, and Peshawar Bus Terminal.

Authorities are addressing passenger complaints on the spot, imposing fines on drivers charging excessive fares, and ensuring that any extra amount collected is refunded to passengers immediately.