RTA Takes Action Against Transport Vehicles, Recovers Extra Fare

Muhammad Irfan Published May 01, 2023 | 11:37 PM

The Secretary Regional Transport Authority Muhammad Saleem Memon has launched an operation against transporters charging excess fares from commuters and returned an extra charged amount of Rs 287,000 to the passengers

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2023 ) :The Secretary Regional Transport Authority Muhammad Saleem Memon has launched an operation against transporters charging excess fares from commuters and returned an extra charged amount of Rs 287,000 to the passengers.

According to the statement, on the directions of Provincial Transport Minister Sharjeel Memon, RTA checked public transport vehicles at Petaro Toll Plaza and found transporters charging extra fares from the passengers.

Motorway Police also issued challans with Rs 63,000 against violating vehicles.

On this occasion, the passengers thanked the transport minister and the RTA officials.

