RTA takes action against vehicles without documents, fines imposed

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2024) On the instructions of Secretary Transport and Mass Transit Sindh, the Secretary Regional Transport Authority (RTA), Hyderabad Saleem Memon took action in various locations along with the traffic police against the transport mafia on Thursday.

They checked the documents of 57 vehicles and imposed fines of about 24,000 rupees. Secretary RTA Saleem Memon has made it clear to the transporters that strict action will be taken against vehicles with incomplete documentation.