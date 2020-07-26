UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

RTA To Launch Grand Operation On Monday To Check Overcharging By Transporters

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sun 26th July 2020 | 07:30 PM

RTA to launch grand operation on Monday to check overcharging by transporters

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2020 ) :The Regional Transport Authority (RTA) has formed special squads to check overcharging by the transporters on Eid ul Azha and warned the transporters against overcharging public transport fares from people going to hometowns to celebrate Eid ul Azha with the families.

Talking to APP, RTA Secretary Mehar Ghulam Abbas informed that the authority would launch a special grand operation on Monday and the violators would not only charged with fines but their vehicles would also be impounded.

He said the people go to their hometowns before Eid to celebrate the festival with their loved ones. People from abroad as well as major cities make it a point to be home with their kith and kin for the festivities. However, the transporters have a habit of fleecing the homebound citizens by charging exorbitant rates.

He said the stern action would be taken against transporters found overcharging and overloading the passengers.

The staff concerned have been directed to check overcharging and overloading of passengers in buses and vans specially before Eid ul Azha.

The checking will be carried out randomly at different places including Pirwadhai, Peshawar Road and G.T.Road.

The strict action would be taken on the spot and excess fares would be returned to the passengers.

To a question, he informed that a meeting in this regard was arranged and the transporters had been directed to display the fare charts at prominent places at the bus and van stands.

He requested the commuters to cooperate with the authorities concerned and inform on RTA's UAN Number 0800-02345or on the complaint number 051-9270011 during 08:00 a.m. to 08:00 p.m., if any transporter charges extra fare or misbehaves with them.

He said that special squads have been deployed to conduct raids to check overcharging and overloading to facilitate the commuters moving to their native towns to celebrate Eid with their families.

Related Topics

Peshawar Vehicles Road RTA Van Mehar From P

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Mohammed reviews results of public sati ..

17 minutes ago

Dubai Sports Council meets key stakeholders to dis ..

32 minutes ago

SCI raises allocations for sacrifices campaign to ..

32 minutes ago

ADP social support centres handle over 2,900 cases ..

1 hour ago

Businesses investing in CSR responded more effecti ..

1 hour ago

Olympic Movement post-coronavirus webinar proposes ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.