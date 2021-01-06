RTA to observe corona safety week

District Transport authority announced to observe coronavirus safety week from Wednesday,said Secretary Regional Transport Authority (RTA) Rana Mohsin here

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2021 ) :District Transport authority announced to observe coronavirus safety week from Wednesday,said Secretary Regional Transport Authority (RTA) Rana Mohsin here.

After inspecting113 vehicles commuting on different routes almost 11 vehicles were impounded and 21 fined. A total of Rs.

100,000 fine was imposed on drivers of different buses over violations of SOPs,he said.

"Administration got more alert after smart lock down in two areas of the city following emergence of new cases of Covid-19", he said.

It may be noted that district officials expedited checking at marriage halls, restaurants, bus stations etc. Some shopping malls and restaurants were issued warnings for not implementing SOPs in letter and spirit, said an official source.