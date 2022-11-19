RTA, Traffic Police inspect passenger vehicles, return extra fares to passenger

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2022 ) :The teams of Regional Transport Authority (RTA) and Traffic Police on Saturday conducted a joint inspection of passenger vehicles on the Ramak, Paroa and Bhakar roads.

The inspection teams checked the route permits and fitness of the vehicles following the directions of Commissioner Dera Ismail Khan Division Amir Afaq, who is also the RTA chairman.

During the inspection, the fine was imposed on various vehicles which found overloaded and overcharging the passengers.

The extra fares were collected from the transporters and returned to the passengers.

The extra seats installed in the vehicles were also removed. Moreover, the commissioner instructed the RTA Secretary that the inspection of passenger vehicles on the roads should be enhanced to facilitate the common people.

He said it would not only help implementing the government orders but also helpful to ensure continuous monitoring of overcharging, overloading and vehicles' fitness. He warned that strict action would be taken against the violators without any discrimination.