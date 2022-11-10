UrduPoint.com

RTA, Traffic Police Inspects Passenger Vehicles On Ramak Road

Muhammad Irfan Published November 10, 2022 | 04:20 PM

RTA, Traffic Police inspects passenger vehicles on Ramak road

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2022 ) :To make sure fitness of public transport vehicles and abidance by traffic laws, a teams of Regional Transport Authority (RTA) and Traffic Police on Thursday conducted a joint inspection of passenger vehicles on the Ramak road.

The inspection team checked the route permits and fitness of the vehicles on the directions of Commissioner Dera Ismail Khan Division Amir Afaq, who is also the RTA Chairman.

During the inspection, fine was imposed on various vehicles which found overloaded or overcharging passengers.

The extra fares were collected from the transporters and returned to the passengers.

The extra seats were removed from the vehicles.

Moreover, the commissioner instructed the RTA Secretary that the inspection of passenger vehicles on the roads should be enhanced to facilitate the common people.

He said it would not only help implementing the government orders but also helpful to ensure continuous monitoring of overcharging, overloading and vehicles' fitness.

He warned that strict action would be taken against the violators without any discrimination.

