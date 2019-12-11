RTA, traffic police start checking of CNG cylinder fitness in Hazara division

SSP Traffic Police Abbottabad Wednesday formed inspection teams following the orders of Peshawar High Court (PHC) to check the vans, buses and other vehicles fitted with compressed natural gas (CNG) cylinders

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2019 ) :SSP Traffic Police Abbottabad Wednesday formed inspection teams following the orders of Peshawar High Court (PHC) to check the vans, buses and other vehicles fitted with compressed natural gas (CNG) cylinders.

According to the PHC orders, public transport and school vans cannot use CNG and directed traffic police to inspect the fitness of CNG cylinders.

Motor Vehicle Examiner (MVE) Abbottabad also started checking CNG cylinders, imposed heavy fines on hundreds of vehicles and gave them one week time to obtain fitness certificate and warned them that after one-week strict action would be taken against them.

In Mansehra district secretary RTA and traffic police on the orders of the court started operation against public transport vehicles those were using modified CNG cylinders.

Earlier in September, RTA has given a time of three months to the transporters to change their cylinders which have finished in December.

Secretary RTA and traffic police Manshera have removed several altered CNG cylinders from public transport vehicles and continued their drive in all across the district.

During last week MVE Abbottabad served notices to the public and private educational institutions vide PHC directives to the KP Transport Department for the remove the CNG cylinder from all vehicles those are being used for pick and drop of school children.

MVE also directed to must install First Aid Box and fire extinguishers and make sure the proper arrangements of school bags of children in the vehicles. The violators of the court orders would be dealt with iron hands.