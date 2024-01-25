RTA urges transporters to cooperate during elections

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DERA GHAZI KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2024) Assistant Commissioner and Secretary District and Regional Transport Authority (RTA) Usman Ghazi on Thursday urged transporters to cooperate with district administration to ensure transportation during elections.

Presiding over a meeting regarding transport facilities during upcoming elections, the secretary of RTA Usman Ghazi said that elections were a national obligation and everyone must play a due role for this purpose. He urged wagon and bus stand owners and transporters to ensure the availability of their vehicles and cooperate with district administration.

He said that all possible efforts would be made to apply a transportation plan and for early payments to transporters.

He maintained that strict action would be taken over failure in ensuring vehicle quota for transportation. He said that issues of transporters would be resolved on priority and also urged transporters to provide detailed reports of available vehicles.