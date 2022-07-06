RTA warns transporters against overcharging

(@FahadShabbir)

Regional Transport Authority (RTA) Rawalpindi on Wednesday warned the transporters against overcharging public transport fares from people going to hometowns to celebrate Eid with their families.

According to a RTA spokesman, RTA had formed three squads to check overcharging by the transporters on Eid ul Azha.

He said that it is common feature that with the coming of Eid people go to their home towns to celebrate the festival with their loved ones.

"People from abroad as well as major cities make it a point to be home with their kith and kin for the festivities. However, the transporters have a habit of fleecing the home bound citizens by charging exorbitant rates," he added.

He said, "stern action would be taken against transporters found overcharging and overloading the passengers. The staff concerned had been directed to check overcharging and overloading of passengers in buses and vans specially before Eidul Azha. The checking will be carried out randomly at different places. Strict action will be taken on the spot and excess fares will be returned to the passengers." To a question, he informed that a meeting in this regard was arranged and the transporters had been directed to display the fare charts at prominent places at the bus and van stands.

The transporters had also been warned of strict action against overcharging and overloading with punitive measures would be placed at different locations.

He requested the commuters to cooperate with the authorities concerned and inform on RTA's UAN Number 0800-02345 or on the complaint number 051-9270011, if any transporter charges extra fare or misbehaves with them. He said that special squads had been deployed to conduct raids to check overcharging and overloading to facilitate the commuters.

Meanwhile, Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Rawalpindi Naveed Irshad has also issued orders for strict action against the transporters, violating the rules.

According to Traffic Police spokesman, a special squad had been formed for immediate redressal of grievances, and a helpline had also been set up to facilitate people.

The CTO had also directed the education Wing including all circle in-charges of CTP to take prompt action on overcharging and overloading in Public Service Vehicles (PSVs).

He also urged the citizens to follow traffic rules to avoid road mishaps.

