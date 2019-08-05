RTA warns transporters against overcharging

Regional Transport Authority (RTA) would take strict action against transporters found involved in overcharging passengers on various routes as fare of public-service vehicles had not been revised after hike in fuel prices

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2019 ) :Regional Transport Authority (RTA) would take strict action against transporters found involved in overcharging passengers on various routes as fare of public-service vehicles had not been revised after hike in fuel prices, Secretary RTA Khalid Yameen Satti said.

The secretary said that the RTA officials had been directed to impose fine and impound vehicles of the transporters found involved in overcharging the passengers.

He said that a number of complaints had been lodged by the residents with the RTA regarding overcharging on various routes.

He warned the transporters not to violate the rules else strict action would be taken against them.

The official also directed the transporters to display fare lists for every destination at their respective terminals and in their vehicles at prominent places.

The transporters could not increase fares on their own, he said, adding that the RTA issued 1,100 tickets to PSVs during July and also impounded 198 vehiclesfor overcharging, overloading and other violations with fines amounting to one million rupees.