RTA Warns Transporters Against Overcharging On Eidul-Fitr

Umer Jamshaid Published March 21, 2025 | 03:20 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2025) The Regional Transport Authority (RTA) has issued a stern warning to transporters against overcharging passengers traveling to their hometowns for Eid-ul-Fitr.

RTA Sargodha Secretary Muhammad Tahir Malik stated that it is a common trend for people to return home to celebrate Eid with their families, including those coming from abroad and major cities. However, transporters often exploit this demand by charging exorbitant fares.

To curb the practice, the RTA has directed its staff to monitor overcharging and overloading in buses and vans, particularly in the days leading up to Eid. Random inspections are being conducted at various locations, and any violations will result in immediate action, including refunds of excess fares to passengers.

Furthermore, the RTA secretary instructed officers to strictly regulate public transport fares and take action against violators without discrimination. Special squads have been deployed at bus and wagon stands to enforce these regulations, and a special control room has been set up at the RTA office to oversee the monitoring process.

The transporters and bus terminal management have been ordered to comply with the directives. Failure to do so will result in strict legal action.

