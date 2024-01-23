RTEH Organizes conference On Advanced Technologies In Treatment Facilities
Recep Tayyip Erdogan Hospital RTEH) arranged a conference, titled "Game Changing Solutions in Healthcare" on artificial intelligence, telemedicine, and other advancements in treatment facilities
National and international medical experts presented their experiences and research papers at the conference.
The two-day "Icon" event aimed to provide awareness to doctors, researchers, and medical practitioners in the healthcare sector about new technologies.
The researchers shared their experiences and research with participants.It was chaired by Dr. Saima, Dr. Fareed, Dr. Zafar Zaidi from Indus Network while Dr. Meghan from the United States, and Dr. Maham Munir, among others, spoke on different topics.
Participants emphasized that such conferences in areas like Muzaffargarh, despite being undeserved, not only enhance the capabilities of medical experts but also make the latest treatment facilities accessible to the residents.
