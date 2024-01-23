Open Menu

RTEH Organizes conference On Advanced Technologies In Treatment Facilities

Sumaira FH Published January 23, 2024 | 06:47 PM

RTEH organizes conference on advanced technologies in treatment facilities

Recep Tayyip Erdogan Hospital RTEH) arranged a conference, titled "Game Changing Solutions in Healthcare" on artificial intelligence, telemedicine, and other advancements in treatment facilities

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2024) Recep Tayyip Erdogan Hospital RTEH) arranged a conference, titled "Game Changing Solutions in Healthcare" on artificial intelligence, telemedicine, and other advancements in treatment facilities. 

National and international medical experts presented their experiences and research papers at the conference. 

 

The two-day  "Icon" event aimed to provide awareness to doctors, researchers, and medical practitioners in the healthcare sector about new technologies.

 

The researchers shared their experiences and research with participants.It was chaired by Dr. Saima, Dr. Fareed, Dr. Zafar Zaidi from Indus Network while Dr. Meghan from the United States, and Dr. Maham Munir, among others, spoke on different topics.

Participants emphasized that such conferences in areas like Muzaffargarh, despite being undeserved, not only enhance the capabilities of medical experts but also make the latest treatment facilities accessible to the residents.

APP/kmr/mjk

1703 hrs

Related Topics

United States Muzaffargarh Tayyip Erdogan Event From

Recent Stories

Torkham border reopens for trade after successful ..

Torkham border reopens for trade after successful Pak-Afghan talks

25 minutes ago
 State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) to announce monetary ..

State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) to announce monetary policy on January 29

3 minutes ago
 ADC II issues notice to Sher Mohd Rind over code o ..

ADC II issues notice to Sher Mohd Rind over code of conduct violation

2 minutes ago
 Nawaz Sharif to take revolutionary steps to steer ..

Nawaz Sharif to take revolutionary steps to steer country out of economic crisis ..

2 minutes ago
 Commissioner inspects Govt College Kohat for elect ..

Commissioner inspects Govt College Kohat for election preparation

2 minutes ago
 Gold prices surge in Pakistan after Int’l market ..

Gold prices surge in Pakistan after Int’l market trend

38 minutes ago
SBP all set to announce Monetary Policy tomorrow

SBP all set to announce Monetary Policy tomorrow

47 minutes ago
 Speakers call for revolutionary policy to achieve ..

Speakers call for revolutionary policy to achieve economic, digital transformati ..

3 minutes ago
 Man deprived of cash at gunpoint

Man deprived of cash at gunpoint

3 minutes ago
 BISE Lahore releases date sheet for upcoming matri ..

BISE Lahore releases date sheet for upcoming matriculation exams

60 minutes ago
 ‘There was no word of conspiracy or threat,’ A ..

‘There was no word of conspiracy or threat,’ Asad Majeed records statement i ..

1 hour ago
 Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi inspe ..

Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi inspects development projects

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan