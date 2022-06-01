UrduPoint.com

RTI Act Ensures Good Governance, Transparency: Daudzai

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 01, 2022 | 07:26 PM

The implementation of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Right to Information Act 2013 gives every citizen the right to information to ensure transparency in administration by holding them accountable

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2022 ) :The implementation of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Right to Information Act 2013 gives every citizen the right to information to ensure transparency in administration by holding them accountable.

Commissioner Right to Information Commission (RTI) Riaz Khan Daudzai expressed these views in a two-day training session on RTI Law in the Committee Room of Deputy Commissioner Bannu Office.

Addressing the participant, he said that the main purpose of the Right to Information Act is to provide information to citizens, to curb corruption and to promote accountability in the work of every public authority.

Daudzai further said that good governance means that processes and institutions produce results that make the best use of resources while meeting the needs of the society.

The concept of performance in the context of good governance also covers sustainable use of natural resources and protection of the environment.

Until 2013, citizens in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa did not have access to any information that was acted upon by any government agency. The implementation of the RTI Act has improved the system of public institutions.

He urged the public information officers to respond to the RTI applications in a timely manner so as to facilitate the applicants.

Discussing the implications of the RTI Act, he said that the RTI Act empowered the people against administrative corruption, irregularities and irresponsible behavior of the administrative machinery. The right to information promotes transparency and accountability in the work of every public institution, he added.

