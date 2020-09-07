RTI Act meant to eliminate corruption, ensure transparency: Azam

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2020 ) :Chief Information Commissioner Right Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Muhammad Azam Monday said that PTI' KP government was the first in the country to implement Right to Information (RTI) Act in 2013.

He said the purpose of the act was to ensure transparency in public department and to eliminate corruption and corrupt practices. He was addressing one-day long awareness seminar for Civil Society, Lawyers and Journalists arranged in Dir Upper.

Azam said that the Right to Information Commission (RIC) has started countrywide awareness seminar to sensitize the people about their right to access to information, adding that under the RTI Act 2017 anybody can request for any required information about a government department in a simple application on white page.

He said that under the act the required information would be provided to the concerned person within 10-day about the Federal department and within 20-day about the provincial departments.

He said if the relevant department fails to provide information within the stipulated time the Commission can take action against the department under the law which provides the powers of Civil Court to it.

The Chief Commissioner urged the medial, lawyers and civil society to play their imperative role in creating awareness among masses about RTI.