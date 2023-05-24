UrduPoint.com

RTI Act Termed Powerful Tool To Fight Corruption, Promote Democratic Ideology

Umer Jamshaid Published May 24, 2023 | 05:10 PM

RTI Act termed powerful tool to fight corruption, promote democratic ideology

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2023 ) :Right to Information Act (RTI) is a powerful tool to fight against corruption and an effective means to promote democratic ideology. It makes the government system accountable to the public.

These observations were made by Syed Saadat Jahan, Assistant Director of Communication, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Commission (KPIC) while speaking in a seminar held on Wednesday here at Jirga Hall Jamrud.

According to a press release issued here, the seminar was arranged by KPIC aiming to sensitize Village Secretaries and Chairmen of district Khyber, which are notified as Public Information Officers (PIOs) under the Local Government Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa notification in Nov 2022.

More than 100 Village Council Secretaries and Chairmen participated in the seminar, added the press release.

Syed Saadat Jahan imparted a detailed lecture on the procedure of public information provision. While addressing to the participants he asserted that being PIOs you are responsible to facilitate and guide citizens specifically the illiterate segment of society.

"KPIC is committed to educating every single citizen regarding this law, to ensure transparency in the province" he added.

The said seminar was part of the KPIC and Government and Public Policy Project (GPP) Merged Areas collaboration project's awareness seminars on RTI law in Newly Merged Districts (NMDs) of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Related Topics

Corruption Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Jirga Guide Jamrud Government

Recent Stories

NDMA Pak Delegation Attended World Bank Partnershi ..

NDMA Pak Delegation Attended World Bank Partnership Days Event

13 minutes ago
 vivo Launches the Gorgeous V27e with Aura Light Po ..

Vivo Launches the Gorgeous V27e with Aura Light Portrait in Pakistan

23 minutes ago
 ECA provides AED6.65mn to fund 14 ECD research pro ..

ECA provides AED6.65mn to fund 14 ECD research projects

57 minutes ago
 UAE judo team prepares for Tajikistan, Kazakhstan ..

UAE judo team prepares for Tajikistan, Kazakhstan championships on road to Paris ..

1 hour ago
 FNC to hold 11th session on 30th May

FNC to hold 11th session on 30th May

2 hours ago
 CARACAL signs agreement with Malaysia-based Ketech ..

CARACAL signs agreement with Malaysia-based Ketech Asia at LIMA 2023

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.