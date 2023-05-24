RTI Act termed powerful tool to fight corruption, promote democratic ideology

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2023 ) :Right to Information Act (RTI) is a powerful tool to fight against corruption and an effective means to promote democratic ideology. It makes the government system accountable to the public.

These observations were made by Syed Saadat Jahan, Assistant Director of Communication, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Commission (KPIC) while speaking in a seminar held on Wednesday here at Jirga Hall Jamrud.

According to a press release issued here, the seminar was arranged by KPIC aiming to sensitize Village Secretaries and Chairmen of district Khyber, which are notified as Public Information Officers (PIOs) under the Local Government Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa notification in Nov 2022.

More than 100 Village Council Secretaries and Chairmen participated in the seminar, added the press release.

Syed Saadat Jahan imparted a detailed lecture on the procedure of public information provision. While addressing to the participants he asserted that being PIOs you are responsible to facilitate and guide citizens specifically the illiterate segment of society.

"KPIC is committed to educating every single citizen regarding this law, to ensure transparency in the province" he added.

The said seminar was part of the KPIC and Government and Public Policy Project (GPP) Merged Areas collaboration project's awareness seminars on RTI law in Newly Merged Districts (NMDs) of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.