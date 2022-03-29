RTI act to ensure provision of information to public, good governance: Sajid Khan

Chief Information Commissioner of KP Right to Information Commission (RTIC) Sajid Khan Jadoon Tuesday said that the main objective of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Right Information Commission was to provide information to the citizens, control corruption and ensure good governance

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2022 ) :Chief Information Commissioner of KP Right to Information Commission (RTIC) Sajid Khan Jadoon Tuesday said that the main objective of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Right Information Commission was to provide information to the citizens, control corruption and ensure good governance.

He expressed these views while talking to media after the inauguration of first Appellate Forum / Divisional Office Divisional Headquarters of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Commission Abbottabad.

Sajid Khan said that the citizens of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa did not have access to any of the information till 2013. He said the access to information of public interest was not easy job for a common man while enforcement of the RTI act has improved the system of public institutions.

The RTI chief that the establishment of an appellate court would not only reduce the burden on the commission but would also save the valuable time and resources of the complainants and provide them information at their doorsteps.