UrduPoint.com

RTI Act To Ensure Provision Of Information To Public, Good Governance: Sajid Khan

Sumaira FH Published March 29, 2022 | 07:00 PM

RTI act to ensure provision of information to public, good governance: Sajid Khan

Chief Information Commissioner of KP Right to Information Commission (RTIC) Sajid Khan Jadoon Tuesday said that the main objective of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Right Information Commission was to provide information to the citizens, control corruption and ensure good governance

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2022 ) :Chief Information Commissioner of KP Right to Information Commission (RTIC) Sajid Khan Jadoon Tuesday said that the main objective of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Right Information Commission was to provide information to the citizens, control corruption and ensure good governance.

He expressed these views while talking to media after the inauguration of first Appellate Forum / Divisional Office Divisional Headquarters of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Commission Abbottabad.

Sajid Khan said that the citizens of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa did not have access to any of the information till 2013. He said the access to information of public interest was not easy job for a common man while enforcement of the RTI act has improved the system of public institutions.

The RTI chief that the establishment of an appellate court would not only reduce the burden on the commission but would also save the valuable time and resources of the complainants and provide them information at their doorsteps.

Related Topics

Corruption Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Abbottabad Job Man Media Court

Recent Stories

Court dismisses Meesha Shafi plea in defamation su ..

Court dismisses Meesha Shafi plea in defamation suit

1 minute ago
 Egyptian Companies May Replace Western on Russian ..

Egyptian Companies May Replace Western on Russian Market - Ambassador

1 minute ago
 Fossils of dinosaur footprints, water ripples foun ..

Fossils of dinosaur footprints, water ripples found in east China

1 minute ago
 Ukraine Abandons Its Plans to Return Crimea by Mil ..

Ukraine Abandons Its Plans to Return Crimea by Military Means - Russian Negotiat ..

1 minute ago
 Ombudsman to take disciplinary actions against man ..

Ombudsman to take disciplinary actions against management of FECHS

1 minute ago
 S. Korea reports 347,554 new COVID-19 cases

S. Korea reports 347,554 new COVID-19 cases

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.