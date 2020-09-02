RTI authorizes citizens to obtain information from any public department: Jadoon

Chief Commissioner Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Right to Information (RTI) Commission Sajid Khan Jadoon has said that citizens can acquire information on all financial, administrative and other matters from any public department under the RTI Act

Addressing a training workshop for district departments on RTI held at Commissioner Haripur office Wednesday, he said all the nominated Principal Information Officers (PIOs) are legally bond to provide timely information to citizen otherwise action would be taken against the concerned PIO.

He said the main objectives of the RTI Act were to eradicate corruption, improve governance, make government officers and officials accountable, trust-building between citizens and the state and ensure citizens' participation in the governance affairs.

With implementation of the RTI Act, he said people could acquire any information from public bodies. He urged the PIOs to provide timely information to the citizens in their departments which would not only strengthen the government institutions but also improve governance, transparency and accountability of the institutions.

He said that it was the responsibility of all public bodies to process the petitions of the citizens. He said no tolerance would be accepted in this regard and legal action and fines can be imposed on those who violated the Act.

Commissioner RTI KP Riaz Khan Daudzai, Deputy Commissioner Haripur Nadeem Nasir and representatives of all public departments attended the day-long workshop on RTI.