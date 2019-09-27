RTI awards ceremony held

Right to Information (RTI) award ceremony and open discussion was held in accordance with International Day for the Universal Access to Information (IDUAI) being celebrated all around the world on Friday

The event was attended by senior government officials, present and former information commissioners, public information officers, investigative journalists, young students, common citizens and CSOs.

All stakeholders emphasized the implementation of RTI and declared culture of secrecy in government departments as biggest hurdle on the way of openness and transparency in Pakistan.

Muhammad Akmal, the winner in Journalist category, had made an effective use of national and provincial RTI laws and did investigative stories on the issues regarding health, education and livestock in District Jhang.

The report on the status of RTI in Pakistan was also launched by CPDI. results declare that online proactive disclosure of information under RTI law is below average in Pakistan i.e KP at highest with 52 percent, Punjab second with 38 percent , federal capital 3rd with only 25 percent and Sindh 12 percent.

On the other hand, the status of reactive disclosure is also unsatisfactory, 527 information requests were filed in KP, Punjab, Sindh, Federal and Balochistan under relevant RTI laws to measure the level of responsiveness and their compliance with RTI. Out of these, only 71 responses were received overall and only 20 departments shared the information. Response rate was disappointingly as low as 13 percent only. The detailed report is available on the website of CPDI.

The event was jointly organized by the Coalition on Right to Information (CRTI), KP Information Commission and Deutsche Gesellschaft f�r Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) GmbH. The CRTI is a platform of 53 civil society organizations which conferred RTI Champions Awards 2019 on Muhammad Akmal, Zahid Khan and Alamgir Akbar in the categories of journalist, citizen and best performing PIO respectively.

International expert on Right to Information (RTI) laws, Toby Mendel was the chief guest of the ceremony.