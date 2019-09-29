UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

RTI Awards Ceremony Held

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sun 29th September 2019 | 01:30 PM

RTI awards ceremony held

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2019 ) :Right to Information (RTI) award ceremony and open discussion was held in accordance with International Day for the Universal Access to Information (IDUAI) being celebrated all around the world on Friday.

The event was attended by senior government officials, present and former information commissioners, public information officers, investigative journalists, young students, common citizens and CSOs.

All stakeholders emphasized the implementation of RTI and declared culture of secrecy in government departments as biggest hurdle on the way of openness and transparency in Pakistan.

Muhammad Akmal, the winner in Journalist category, had made an effective use of national and provincial RTI laws and did investigative stories on the issues regarding health, education and livestock in District Jhang.

The report on the status of RTI in Pakistan was also launched by CPDI. results declare that online proactive disclosure of information under RTI law is below average in Pakistan i.e KP at highest with 52 percent, Punjab second with 38 percent , federal capital 3rd with only 25 percent and Sindh 12 percent.

On the other hand, the status of reactive disclosure is also unsatisfactory, 527 information requests were filed in KP, Punjab, Sindh, Federal and Balochistan under relevant RTI laws to measure the level of responsiveness and their compliance with RTI.

Out of these, only 71 responses were received overall and only 20 departments shared the information. Response rate was disappointingly as low as 13 percent only. The detailed report is available on the website of CPDI.

The event was jointly organized by the Coalition on Right to Information (CRTI), KP Information Commission and Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) GmbH. The CRTI is a platform of 53 civil society organizations which conferred RTI Champions Awards 2019 on Muhammad Akmal, Zahid Khan and Alamgir Akbar in the categories of journalist, citizen and best performing PIO respectively.

International expert on Right to Information (RTI) laws, Toby Mendel was the chief guest of the ceremony.

/778

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Balochistan World Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Education Punjab Civil Society Young Jhang Alamgir 2019 Event All Government Best

Recent Stories

UAE foreign minister, Turkmenistani minister meet ..

2 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Sep 29, 2019 in Pakistan

3 hours ago

UAE Press: Eliminating N-weapons a global duty

4 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

4 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed delivers UAE&#039;s statement a ..

11 hours ago

Female athletes flourish on second day of Toleranc ..

13 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.