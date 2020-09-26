RTI Chief calls on Commissioner Malakand; discusses act implementation

(@FahadShabbir)

MINGORA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Commissioner Right to Information Commission Sajid Khan Jadoon called on Commissioner Malakand Division Syed Zaheer-ul-Islam Shah and discussed matters pertaining to implementation of RTI Act in the region.

The meeting that was held at Saidu Sharif decided to adopt no compromise policy on transparency, merit and accountability of public departments.

Highlighting the aim of Right to Information (RTI) Act Sajid Jadoon said that purpose of the Act was to ensure accountability of public sector departments and to eliminate corrupt practices. He said that departments are custodian of the record and are bound to provide information to public following proper procedure.

He said that access to information is a basic right of every citizen and no one would be denied in Malakand Division to get concerned information related to public sector departments.