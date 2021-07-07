UrduPoint.com
RTI Commission Holds Workshop For Orientation Of PIOs

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Right to Information (RTI) Commission Wednesday arranged a workshop in Deputy Commissioner Office Battagram to aware Public Information Officers (PIOs) of line departments about importance of RTI Act 2013.

Addressing the event, KP RTI Commissioner Riaz Khan Daudzai informed the participants about importance of the act and its aims and objectives.

He said that RTI Act serve as a bulwark to ensure rights of people seeking information and added that the government has also updated websites of 37 departments for public facilitation.

He said the officials were not authorized to hide information from public and it was also mandatory on departments to maintain records of their working and properly respond to queries of people.

