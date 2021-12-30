UrduPoint.com

RTI Divisional Committee Discusses Performance Of Commission

Sumaira FH Published December 30, 2021 | 08:07 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2021 ) :A meeting of Divisional Steering Committee of Right to Information Commission (RTI) chaired by Divisional Commissioner Malakand, Syed Zaheer-ul-Islam in Saidu Sharif Thursday discussed performance of the commission in Malakand during 2021.

The meeting among others was attended by deputy commissioners and District Monitoring Officers. The meeting was informed that performance of RTI in Bajaur, Shangla and Upper Dir was 100 percent while Swat showed 98 percent results, Lower Dir and Chitral showed 97 percent performance and output of Buner was 95 percent.

Participants were told that reporting procedure would be made digital in coming year that would further improve productivity of the commission.

Addressing the meeting, commissioner appreciated performance of the commission and directed deputy commissioners to timely hold meeting of steering committee.

He also directed them to monitor performance of public departments so that needed information should be provided to applicants within stipulated time.

