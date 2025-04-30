Open Menu

RTI Empowers Media As Instrument For Accountability: Commissioner KPIC

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 30, 2025 | 05:50 PM



PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2025) Commissioner, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Commission (KPIC), Muhammad Irshad has said that Right to Information (RTI) empowers journalists with a legal framework to get authentic information from public entities.

"It allows them to uncover facts, investigate issues, and provide in-depth reporting on various matters of public interest".

RTI enhances investigative journalism with records and information, held by government institutions and public office holders.

Irshad said this while sharing his views in the seminar titled 'RTI Role in Media Reporting' arranged by the Department of Media Studies & Mass Communication, Iqra National University here in its main campus. HOd, Faculty members, and students participated in the said seminar.

In seminar, Deputy Director Communication, KPIC, Syed Saadat Jahan imparted a detailed lecture on RTI in its role in media reporting specially in investigative journalism.

"By getting attested copies of information through RTI, journalists can expose corruption, mismanagement, and irregularities in public administration, which ultimately put pressure on institutions to become more transparent."

In the seminar students were provided with RTI brochures, RTI request forms and enlightened them on filing RTI requests and complaints procedure.

In concluding remarks, Commissioner, KPIC, Muhammad Irshad said " Media serve as a watchdog role by utilizing RTI in investigative stories, to hold public officials and institutions accountable."

"Through RTI, the media can shed light on social issues and injustices, informing the public about the state of welfare programs, social schemes, and other important government initiatives " he added.

APP/vak

More Stories From Pakistan