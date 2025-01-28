RTI ensures public access to official information: Commissioner Information

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2025) Enactment of Right to Information Laws and its proper implementation gives citizens ease access to information to public record.

This was stated by Mrs. Farah Hamid Khan, Chief Information Commissioner, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa while addressing to the participants of the 93rd Pre-Services Course for Probationary Officers of the Provincial Management Services, Govt of KP here at Pakistan Provincial Services academy here on Tuesday.

She added that the KP Assembly adopted an RTI law in 2013 which is also an important first step for governments implementing Sustainable Development Goals target 16.

10.2.

RTI law makes sure people can access information held by government bodies, often requesting authorities to have specific public officials and working procedures in place,she added

She said, so far, RTI legislation has been adopted by 127 countries.

The session aimed at sensitizing the participants to their responsibilities under the law. It also touched various other relevant aspects, such as, the human right dimension of the right to information, the Islamic perspective of access to information.

The Chief Commissioner also focused on the practical aspects of access to information.