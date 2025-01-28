Open Menu

RTI Ensures Public Access To Official Information: Commissioner Information

Faizan Hashmi Published January 28, 2025 | 07:10 PM

RTI ensures public access to official information: Commissioner Information

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2025) Enactment of Right to Information Laws and its proper implementation gives citizens ease access to information to public record.

This was stated by Mrs. Farah Hamid Khan, Chief Information Commissioner, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa while addressing to the participants of the 93rd Pre-Services Course for Probationary Officers of the Provincial Management Services, Govt of KP here at Pakistan Provincial Services academy here on Tuesday.

She added that the KP Assembly adopted an RTI law in 2013 which is also an important first step for governments implementing Sustainable Development Goals target 16.

10.2.

RTI law makes sure people can access information held by government bodies, often requesting authorities to have specific public officials and working procedures in place,she added

She said, so far, RTI legislation has been adopted by 127 countries.

The session aimed at sensitizing the participants to their responsibilities under the law. It also touched various other relevant aspects, such as, the human right dimension of the right to information, the Islamic perspective of access to information.

The Chief Commissioner also focused on the practical aspects of access to information.

Recent Stories

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed meets Amazon Presiden ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed meets Amazon President and CEO

24 seconds ago
 DP World extends partnership with DUBAI GAMES unti ..

DP World extends partnership with DUBAI GAMES until 2028

15 minutes ago
 Digital School hosts experts, education leaders to ..

Digital School hosts experts, education leaders to shape future of digital learn ..

30 minutes ago
 MoHAP showcases achievements of Hayat organ donati ..

MoHAP showcases achievements of Hayat organ donation programme at Arab Health

30 minutes ago
 RAK airport reports 28% increase in passenger numb ..

RAK airport reports 28% increase in passenger numbers in 2024

1 hour ago
 From Vision to Reality: How vivo and ZEISS Redefin ..

From Vision to Reality: How vivo and ZEISS Redefined Mobile Imaging Together

1 hour ago
Hamdan bin Mohammed chairs first Defence Council m ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed chairs first Defence Council meeting of 2025

1 hour ago
 Dubai Cares concludes year of remarkable impact re ..

Dubai Cares concludes year of remarkable impact regionally, globally

2 hours ago
 Sharjah Crown Prince chairs SEC meeting

Sharjah Crown Prince chairs SEC meeting

2 hours ago
 MoHAP launches 'Let’s Podcast' at Arab Health

MoHAP launches 'Let’s Podcast' at Arab Health

2 hours ago
 PAA, APNS, PAS & PBA Unite to Elevate Pakistan's M ..

PAA, APNS, PAS & PBA Unite to Elevate Pakistan's Media & Advertising Landscape

2 hours ago
 Imperial College London Diabetes Centre signs two ..

Imperial College London Diabetes Centre signs two agreements to advance diabetes ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan