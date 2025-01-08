- Home
- Pakistan
- RTI holds workshop on "Climate Change, Mitigation, Adaptation, and Social Accountability"
RTI Holds Workshop On "Climate Change, Mitigation, Adaptation, And Social Accountability"
Muhammad Irfan Published January 08, 2025 | 05:10 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2025) Right To Information (RTI) is not merely a legal tool but a key that unlocks citizens engagement into governance.
By granting access to information, it ensures transparency and openness in government initiatives for mitigating Climate Change as it bounds institutions to provide citizen-requested information within the stipulated time period.
This was stated by Syed Saadat Jahan, Deputy Director Communication, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa information Commission (KPIC), while addressing the participants of a workshop titled “Climate Change Mitigation, Adaptation, and Social Accountability to Enhance Citizens’ Participation in Climate Governance”.
The workshop was collaboratively arranged by non-governmental organizations; Transparency International-Pakistan and SAHARA Foundation, here at TMA Office on Wednesday.
Representatives of various government institutions and members of civil society organizations were the participants of the workshop.
Highlighting the critical role of RTI in fostering meaningful citizen participation in Climate Governance, Mr. Jahan said that RTI is imperative for fruitful outcomes of government initiated programs, as it guarantees the right execution of plan and policies.
Jahan encouraged the participants to utilize RTI for improving good governance.
In the workshop participants were provided with RTI application forms, while Saadat Jahan enlightened them on the procedure of logging information requests to public entities.
Recent Stories
Excessive taxes hinders business operation but Pakistan to fulfill IMF program: ..
Second cohort of Indonesian medical staff arrives at UAE floating hospital withi ..
Mohammed bin Hamad Al Sharqi: 18 years of achievements, human empowerment
Gaddafi Stadium, National Bank Stadium near completion to host ICC Champions Tro ..
NYU Abu Dhabi launches PhD programme in Astrophysics and Space Systems
World’s Coolest Winter campaign named Strategic Partner of 1 Billion Followers ..
Apple Original Films' feature 'F1' wraps production at Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
1 Billion Followers Summit marks world’s first-ever convening of all major soc ..
Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open announces return of reigning champion Elena Rybakina
State taking precedence over the politics is the need of the hour. Leader Q Leag ..
Ananya Panday shares wedding plan amid rumours of relations with Walker Blanco
Supreme Committee organising IDEX and NAVDEX 2025 discusses latest preparations
More Stories From Pakistan
-
UAP holds training workshop on Nutrition in Emergencies2 minutes ago
-
Health Council discusses service delivery improvement2 minutes ago
-
Rawalpindi Police hold 13 criminals2 minutes ago
-
RTI holds workshop on "Climate Change, Mitigation, Adaptation, and Social Accountability"2 minutes ago
-
DC Tank vows to resolve public issues on priority basis12 minutes ago
-
CM distributes scholarship cheques among students in Sargodha12 minutes ago
-
Mandra Police hold 3 proclaimed offenders22 minutes ago
-
Research-based poster’s exhibition held at AIOU22 minutes ago
-
Two robbers arrested in shoot-out with police22 minutes ago
-
Sufi festival at Alhamra continues to celebrate spiritual heritage, tradition31 minutes ago
-
MPAs review performance of govt departments32 minutes ago
-
PFA discards 100-kg food items32 minutes ago