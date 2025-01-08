Open Menu

RTI Holds Workshop On "Climate Change, Mitigation, Adaptation, And Social Accountability"

Muhammad Irfan Published January 08, 2025 | 05:10 PM

RTI holds workshop on "Climate Change, Mitigation, Adaptation, and Social Accountability"

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2025) Right To Information (RTI) is not merely a legal tool but a key that unlocks citizens engagement into governance.

By granting access to information, it ensures transparency and openness in government initiatives for mitigating Climate Change as it bounds institutions to provide citizen-requested information within the stipulated time period.

This was stated by Syed Saadat Jahan, Deputy Director Communication, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa information Commission (KPIC), while addressing the participants of a workshop titled “Climate Change Mitigation, Adaptation, and Social Accountability to Enhance Citizens’ Participation in Climate Governance”.

The workshop was collaboratively arranged by non-governmental organizations; Transparency International-Pakistan and SAHARA Foundation, here at TMA Office on Wednesday.

Representatives of various government institutions and members of civil society organizations were the participants of the workshop.

Highlighting the critical role of RTI in fostering meaningful citizen participation in Climate Governance, Mr. Jahan said that RTI is imperative for fruitful outcomes of government initiated programs, as it guarantees the right execution of plan and policies.

Jahan encouraged the participants to utilize RTI for improving good governance.

In the workshop participants were provided with RTI application forms, while Saadat Jahan enlightened them on the procedure of logging information requests to public entities.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Civil Society Government

Recent Stories

Excessive taxes hinders business operation but Pak ..

Excessive taxes hinders business operation but Pakistan to fulfill IMF program: ..

6 minutes ago
 Second cohort of Indonesian medical staff arrives ..

Second cohort of Indonesian medical staff arrives at UAE floating hospital withi ..

11 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Hamad Al Sharqi: 18 years of achievem ..

Mohammed bin Hamad Al Sharqi: 18 years of achievements, human empowerment

12 minutes ago
 Gaddafi Stadium, National Bank Stadium near comple ..

Gaddafi Stadium, National Bank Stadium near completion to host ICC Champions Tro ..

16 minutes ago
 NYU Abu Dhabi launches PhD programme in Astrophysi ..

NYU Abu Dhabi launches PhD programme in Astrophysics and Space Systems

42 minutes ago
 World’s Coolest Winter campaign named Strategic ..

World’s Coolest Winter campaign named Strategic Partner of 1 Billion Followers ..

57 minutes ago
Apple Original Films' feature 'F1' wraps productio ..

Apple Original Films' feature 'F1' wraps production at Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

57 minutes ago
 1 Billion Followers Summit marks world’s first-e ..

1 Billion Followers Summit marks world’s first-ever convening of all major soc ..

1 hour ago
 Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open announces return of reigni ..

Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open announces return of reigning champion Elena Rybakina

1 hour ago
 State taking precedence over the politics is the n ..

State taking precedence over the politics is the need of the hour. Leader Q Leag ..

2 hours ago
 Ananya Panday shares wedding plan amid rumours of ..

Ananya Panday shares wedding plan amid rumours of relations with Walker Blanco

2 hours ago
 Supreme Committee organising IDEX and NAVDEX 2025 ..

Supreme Committee organising IDEX and NAVDEX 2025 discusses latest preparations

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan