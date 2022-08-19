UrduPoint.com

RTI Law Improved Quality Of Governance, Ensured Integration Of Citizens In Governance

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 19, 2022 | 04:40 PM

RTI law improved quality of governance, ensured integration of citizens in governance

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2022 ) :The enactment of Right to Information (RTI) Law has not only helped improve the quality of governance in the province but has also ensured integration of citizens in the governance.

This was stated by Farah Hamid Khan, Chief Information Commissioner (CIC), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Commission (KPIC) while addressing the participants of a dialogue on 'Right to Information: Implementation Status, Challenges and Future Directions' arranged by Centre for Peace and Development Initiatives in a local hotel at Islamabad.

CIC stated that the KPIC was determined to promote the use of information technology so that citizens could file their information requests through e-mails which was far more efficient system of receiving information from public bodies under the KPK RTI Act.

For this purpose, she said, the Commission had developed an ERTI system with the technical assistance of the IT Department/Board of the KP Government.

She added that RTI Law had helped protect the public's constitutional right to access information of public importance.

In doing so, the provincial government agenda on transparency and accountability could be achieved in letter and spirit.

She said that the Commission will commence a comprehensive training program on RTI law both for the Public Information Officers (PIOs) of the newly merged districts, students of the universities, Civil Society Organizations, journalists' community and the elected representatives of the local bodies so as to raise their capacity to utilize the benefits of the RTI Law.

In this regard, first training shall commence in district Khyber on 22nd Aug 2022 followed by Orakzai, Kurram, North and South Waziristan.

The Commissioner KPIC also impressed upon the PIOS on the need for proper maintenance/indexation of public records and Pro-Active disclosure of information of public importance as required under Section 5 of the KPK RTI Act for ease in provision of data to the citizens.

Related Topics

Islamabad South Waziristan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Technology Civil Society Hotel Farah From Government

Recent Stories

SNGPL head office task force takes action against ..

SNGPL head office task force takes action against gas pilferage

10 minutes ago
 Sindh Minister Saeed Ghani resigns to take part in ..

Sindh Minister Saeed Ghani resigns to take part in LG polls

18 minutes ago
 Jameel Ahmed appointed as new SBP governor

Jameel Ahmed appointed as new SBP governor

30 minutes ago
 ECC lifts ban on import of non-essential, luxury i ..

ECC lifts ban on import of non-essential, luxury items

54 minutes ago
 Court orders Gill's health assessment from PIMS

Court orders Gill's health assessment from PIMS

2 hours ago
 PCB presents new proposal to franchises to adopt p ..

PCB presents new proposal to franchises to adopt player auction model

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.