RTI law key to preserving fundamental rights of citizens

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2020 ) :Pakistan's first Chief Information Commissioner Muhammad Azam Friday said that Right to Information (RTI) law was key to safeguarding all fundamental rights of citizens and its suitable utilisation brings transparency to functioning of government departments and governance.

Talking to the media here at Multan Press Club, Pakistan Information Commission (PIC) chief said that it was heartening to see Pakistan ranked 30th in the world with regard to access to information, adding, such laws were enforced and in practice in 130 countries where these were helpful in bringing transparency to affairs of government departments.

Azam said it was the right of every Pakistani to have access to information and urged the citizens to get benefit from this law that was enacted in 2017 and can serve as a tool to get information they required to proceed forward to have their rights preserved.

He said that citizens could file an application with the PIC and the required information would be provided in seven days. The PIC chief commissioner said that over 100 government departments had deputed officials as public information officers on advocacy by the PIC and these officials are duty-bound to provide relevant information to citizens on their request.

Azam said that awareness among people on the law was comparatively low but added the situation was improving with each passing day in the country. Hiding official documents was no more easy due to RTI law and departments are now bound to provide details regarding use of taxpayers' money to the people on their request.

The PIC chief said that a proposal to enable officers present their point of view via Skype video call service was under consideration so that expenses on TA/DA and time can be saved.

He, however, said that information concerning country's defence, any information that can affect negatively relations between two countries, and personal information about any individual were not included in the domain of PIC.

However, information other than the aforementioned three categories, can be obtained by the citizens. Information commission start proceedings on application written even on a plain paper by any individual, Azam said adding that proposals were under consideration to enable citizens file requests online.

Director General PID Lahore Saeed Ahmad Sheikh and other PIC officials were also present.