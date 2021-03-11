UrduPoint.com
RTI Service Extended To South Waziristan; Service Starts At DC Office

Thu 11th March 2021

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2021 ) :As per the vision of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government to facilitate the people of merged districts, Right to Information (RTI) service has been extended to South Waziristan where an office of RTI was established at office of Deputy Commissioner.

In this regard a team of RTI led by RTI Officer Imran met with Deputy Commissioner South Waziristan Fahidullah Khan and discussed various matters related to RTI service.

Speaking on the occasion, the DC said that establishing the office of RTI in South Waziristan was a great step by the provincial government, adding that the initiative would keep the tribal people aware about their rights.

He urged the tribal people to contact RTI service in case of facing any difficulty in getting domicile, license or other matter related to public departments and register complaint with District Management Officer RTI.

The RTI Officer Imran informed that RTI office would work from 9 am to 5 pm to facilitate the people, adding that RTI was a very good initiative of the present government towards good governance.

The local people and tribal elders highly appreciated the opening of RTI office and expressed gratitude to the provincial government. Later the DC formally inaugurated the RTI office.

