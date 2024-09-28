RTI strengthening citizens-state ties, says Chief Information Commissioner

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2024) Chief Information Commissioner Shoaib Ahmad Siddiqui has emphasized that the fundamental right to information, granted under Article 19-A of the Constitution of Pakistan, is strengthening the relationship between citizens and the government of Pakistan through promoting the culture of transparency, accountability, and citizen empowerment.

He made these remarks while announcing the winners of the Pakistan RTI Quiz Contest 2024, organized by the Pakistan Information Commission in collaboration with the Press Network of Pakistan, on the occasion of International Day for Universal Access to Information, said a press release.

“Today, International Day for Universal Access to Information marks a global commitment to ensure that every person has the equal right to seek and share information,” the Chief Information Commissioner stated in a video message to congratulate the quiz winners. “In addition, the global day provides an opportunity to review progress and efforts made by the Pakistan Information Commission in order to empower Pakistani citizens for accessing the information, being held by public authorities,” he said, while lauding the Press Network of Pakistan for a successful collaboration in organizing a nationwide RTI Quiz Contest to raise public awareness, especially among university students, journalists and youngsters. According to him, informed citizens obviously are in a good position to make informed decisions in the best interest of Pakistan.

“Quiz contests have been recognized as an effective tool for learning, fostering community engagement, knowledge sharing and encouraging healthy competition throughout the globe,” Sabahuddin Qazi, Chief Executive of the Press Network of Pakistan stated, emphasizing that: “The Right of Access to Information Act, 2017, is indeed a landmark achievement in our national journey towards transparency, prosperity and accountability.” Revealing some interesting details about the RTI Quiz Contest, he said that the contest played a vital role in shaping a knowledge-based society in which informed, educated, curious, and active citizens are empowered to learn and exercise their fundamental rights.

The RTI Quiz Contest 2024, jointly organized by the Pakistan Information Commission and the Press Network of Pakistan, aimed to raise public awareness regarding the significance of Right of Access to Information, which is a key driver for the achievement of the UN 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, and in particular SDG Goal 16 that promotes "just, peaceful and inclusive societies". According to the statistics shared by the organizers, a total number of 2,511 entries have been submitted throughout the country, in which 49.98% were females, whereas a good number of citizens residing in remote areas, including Burewala, Chitral, Daska, Mithi, Skardu, Quetta, and Azad Kashmir, also shown keen interest in the contest.

