RTI to strengthen democracy, ensure good governance: Chief Information Commissioner

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2019 ) :Federal Chief Information Commissioner, Right to Information Commission Muhammad Azam Wednesday said right of access to information Act 2017 was a landmark step towards strengthening of democracy, elimination of corruption and indeed a pragmatic step for good governance in the country.

Addressing a seminar on 'Access to Information Services' at Institute of Management Sciences Hayatabad, the Commissioner Muhammad Azam said the Right of Access to Information Act empowered all citizens to have access to information in all matters of public importance subject to regulations and law. The seminar was also addressed by members of the commission Zahid Abdullah and Fawad Malik.

He said the law was based on Islamic concept of governance and would ensure transparency and merit in all development projects of public welfare, adding the Constitution of Pakistan guarantees all basic human rights including freedom of speech, opinion and expressions.

He however, said that support of government departments were imperative for provision of quick information to citizens within stipulated time period.

Azam said the RTI law allows citizens to request public departments and ministries for information such as annual spending, merit position and performance statistics and it was now the duty of public office holders to response within a specific time period.

"The citizens can approach Federal Information Commission for support if the departments do not provide the required information," he explained and said so far 195 complaints were received by the commission regarding non provision of information by the relevant authorities which he said were addressed in most cases.

He said Khyber Pakhtunkhwa took lead from other provinces in enacting the same law in 2013 under the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf led provincial government, adding this law had made officials accountable before the masses.

Muhammad Azam said the law was immensely helpful for promotion of journalism in the country. The investigative journalists seeking authentic and officially released information would now get accurate information for further transmission to public besides would discourage news based on speculations and sensationalism.

Addressing on the occasion the Information Commissioners Zahid Abdullah and Fawad Malik said the law was passed in PMLN tenure, but couldn't implement it. The commission has now been operationalized by PTI government in the centre.

They emphasized upon media to play its important role in educating masses about RTI law, saying people needs awareness about how to use this right of access to information and we also making the government officials realize that they have to provide information to people being a public office holder.