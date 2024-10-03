RTI, Voice For Voiceless: DD Communication
Muhammad Irfan Published October 03, 2024 | 08:07 PM
KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2024) Right to Information (RTI) is a strong voice for voiceless that allows an ordinary citizen to make the public office holders accountable.
The vulnerable segments of the society can ensure effective reach to social services by using their right to information.
This was stated by Syed Saadat Jahan, Deputy Director Communication, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Commission (KPIC) while addressing the participants of 'Khuli Kachehri for Minorities', arranged by the District Administration here in collaboration with SRSP and GIZ here at Bacha Khan library, Kohat on Thursday.
Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kohat, Abdul Akram Chitrali along with the representatives of line departments district Kohat, were present on the occasion. People from minority communities in a large number participated and presented their issues before the Deputy Commissioner for redressal.
Syed Saadat Jahan enlightened the participants on the benefits of KP RTI Act, 2013. He added that RTI equips the citizens to fight against irregularities in disbursement of public resources.
