RTO-1 Continues Action Against PoS Violation, Tax Evasion

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 21, 2025 | 08:55 PM

Federal Board of Revenue’s Regional Tax Office one (RTO-1), continued actions against PoS violations and tax evasion on Monday and sealed a jewellery outlet and also retrieved the record of a marriage hall

The RTO-1 has carried out an action within the premises of Dolmen Mall at Tariq Road area of the metropolis and sealed a renowned jewellery outlet under the rule 150 ZEO of Sales Tax Rules 1990 as the receipts issued from the sealed store were not integrated with FBR's PoS invoicing system, said a statement issued here.

In another action, the RTO-1 team has examined and retrieved the record of a marriage hall at Shahrah-e-Faisal Karachi under section 175 of Income Tax Ordinance, it stated, adding that further investigations were underway to estimate the loss incurred through alleged tax evasion.

Chief Commissioner RTO-1, Dr. Faheem Mohammad explained that the actions carried out by RTO teams were aimed at uprooting the culture of tax evasion. He directed the commissioners to take all necessary actions under law for altering the prevalent culture of tax evasion.

