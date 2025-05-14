RTO-1 seals a clothing store over PoS violation

FBR’s Regional Tax Office-1 Karachi, Wednesday, sealed a famous clothing store at Zamzama area of the metropolis on charges of disconnection of store’s PoS system with FBR database

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2025) FBR’s Regional Tax Office-1 Karachi, Wednesday, sealed a famous clothing store at Zamzama area of the metropolis on charges of disconnection of store’s PoS system with FBR database.

The regional office, while continuing its spree of actions against PoS violations, initiated the data supported action as the sealed store's PoS system was disconnected with FBR's database, said a statement.

Chief Commissioner RTO-1 Dr. Faheem Mohammad stated that PoS violations in different business sectors not only undermine the achievement of fiscal targets but depict the culture of tax evasion also.

He added that data-supported operations carried out by RTO-1 against PoS violations would be continued so that culture of tax evasion be altered and implementation over PoS regulations in letter and spirit be ensured.