RTO Chief Urges Businessmen To Fulfill Tax Obligations Timely

Published September 18, 2025 | 05:50 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2025) The Chief Commissioner Regional Tax Office 1 (RTO-1) Qazi Hifz ur Rehman, Thursday, urged the business community to fulfill all its tax-related obligations voluntarily and timely as the state's fiscal position cannot improve significantly unless all the taxes levied over different businesses are paid properly.

The Chief Commissioner, in a meeting with the visiting delegation of All Clifton and Defence Traders Association led by its President Rashid Khan, highlighted the grim statistics of tax payment from different markets of Defence and Clifton, said a statement issued here.

"FBR aims to create a highly conducive business environment and a trust relationship between the tax authorities and all stakeholders and their liaison may significantly improve the fiscal health of the state," Qazi Hifz ur Rehman remarked.

Non-compliance of voluntary tax payment brings about imposition of indirect tax over all and sundry, the Chief Commissioner noted, inviting a positive role of the association in enhancing the tax base and timely payment of due taxes.

President All Clifton and Defence Traders Association Rashid Khan fully concurred over the views and tax-related data presented during the meeting and expressed his full cooperation with FBR on the issue of tax evasion.

