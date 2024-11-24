Open Menu

RTO Conducts Raids To Check Issuance Of PoS Receipts At Business Outlets; Imposes Fines On Violators

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 24, 2024 | 02:00 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2024) Regional Tax Office (RTO) Rawalpindi, on the directives of Chief Commissioner, Regional Tax Rawalpindi, Tehmina Amir is conducting raids to check issuance of Point of Sale (PoS) receipts at business outlets and taking action in accordance with the law against the rules violators.

According to a RTO spokesman, the authorities concerned have imposed fines amounting to Rs 500,000 during an operation against those not issuing PoS receipts at various business centers.

Assistant Commissioners, Regional Tax Revenue, Muhammad Hamza Nazir and Wasimullah Khattak along with their team members raided at various shops and business outlets.

They sealed two bakeries for not issuing PoS receipts and also imposed fines amounting to Rs 500,000.

Talking to APP, AC, Muhammad Hamza Nazir said that action is being taken against the rules violators. The teams conducted raids in different areas including Abid Majeed Road and Scheme-III in Cantonment areas and inspected issuance of the PoS receipts, he added.

Raids are being conducted to make the tax system transparent in business centers, he said adding, if the receipts are not being issued to the customers at any business outlet, a complaint can be registered through the “Tax Asan App”.

