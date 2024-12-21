RTO Conducts Raids To Check Issuance Of PoS Receipts At Business Outlets
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 21, 2024 | 01:30 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2024) Regional Tax Office (RTO) Rawalpindi, on the directives of Chief Commissioner, Regional Tax Rawalpindi, Tehmina Amir is conducting raids to check issuance of Point of Sale (PoS) receipts at business outlets and taking action in accordance with the law against the rules violators.
According to a RTO spokesman, the authorities concerned have imposed fine amounting to Rs 500,000 during an operation and sealed a shopping mall on G.T.Road.
Assistant Commissioners, Regional Tax Revenue, Muhammad Hamza Nazir and Wasimullah Khattak along with their team members raided at various shops and business outlets.
They sealed a Shopping Mall on G.T.Road for not issuing PoS receipts and also imposed fines amounting to Rs 500,000.
Talking to APP, AC, Muhammad Hamza Nazir said that action is being taken against the rules violators.
The teams conducted raids in different areas and inspected issuance of the PoS receipts, he added.
Raids are being conducted to make the tax system transparent in business centers, he said adding, if the receipts are not being issued to the customers at any business outlet, a complaint can be registered through the “Tax Asan App”.
