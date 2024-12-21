Open Menu

RTO Conducts Raids To Check Issuance Of PoS Receipts At Business Outlets

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 21, 2024 | 01:30 PM

RTO conducts raids to check issuance of PoS receipts at business outlets

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2024) Regional Tax Office (RTO) Rawalpindi, on the directives of Chief Commissioner, Regional Tax Rawalpindi, Tehmina Amir is conducting raids to check issuance of Point of Sale (PoS) receipts at business outlets and taking action in accordance with the law against the rules violators.

According to a RTO spokesman, the authorities concerned have imposed fine amounting to Rs 500,000 during an operation and sealed a shopping mall on G.T.Road.

Assistant Commissioners, Regional Tax Revenue, Muhammad Hamza Nazir and Wasimullah Khattak along with their team members raided at various shops and business outlets.

They sealed a Shopping Mall on G.T.Road for not issuing PoS receipts and also imposed fines amounting to Rs 500,000.

Talking to APP, AC, Muhammad Hamza Nazir said that action is being taken against the rules violators.

The teams conducted raids in different areas and inspected issuance of the PoS receipts, he added.

Raids are being conducted to make the tax system transparent in business centers, he said adding, if the receipts are not being issued to the customers at any business outlet, a complaint can be registered through the “Tax Asan App”.

Related Topics

Business Fine Road Sale Rawalpindi

Recent Stories

25 individuals convicted by military courts in con ..

25 individuals convicted by military courts in connection with May 9 riots: ISPR

37 minutes ago
 DEWA scores 100% in International Digital Customer ..

DEWA scores 100% in International Digital Customer Experience Standard

47 minutes ago
 Driver kills at least two after ramming into crowd ..

Driver kills at least two after ramming into crowd at German Christmas market

2 hours ago
 ATC grants interim bail to Bushra Bibi in 32 cases

ATC grants interim bail to Bushra Bibi in 32 cases

2 hours ago
 Shaheens all set to clean sweep South African team ..

Shaheens all set to clean sweep South African team in final ODI today

3 hours ago
 Three UAE aid convoys arrive in Gaza Strip this we ..

Three UAE aid convoys arrive in Gaza Strip this week

3 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 December 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 December 2024

5 hours ago
 Sweden's funding cut to UNRWA deepens Gaza's suffe ..

Sweden's funding cut to UNRWA deepens Gaza's suffering: UNRWA

12 hours ago
 Over two million people remain trapped in Gaza: UN ..

Over two million people remain trapped in Gaza: UN agencies

12 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate King of Bahrain on first ..

UAE leaders congratulate King of Bahrain on first anniversary of accession to th ..

12 hours ago
 UAE President confers Zayed the Second Medal on Mi ..

UAE President confers Zayed the Second Medal on Minister of Transport of South A ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan